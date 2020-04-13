Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Director Sells C$240,520.77 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$240,520.77.

Anthony P. Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$568,911.60.

Shares of NG opened at C$13.97 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a quick ratio of 79.26 and a current ratio of 79.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.44.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

