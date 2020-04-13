Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $174,265.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,635,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

