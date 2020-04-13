Insider Selling: NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $733.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.19.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetGear by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 561,500 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in NetGear by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetGear during the fourth quarter worth about $7,312,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in NetGear by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NetGear by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 97,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

