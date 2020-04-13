Insider Selling: Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00.

Shares of MYOK opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.10. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Myokardia by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Myokardia by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

