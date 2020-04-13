Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $186,100.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,122 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Michael Kauffman sold 8,817 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $145,304.16.

KPTI opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

