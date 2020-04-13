Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) SVP Sells $502,935.48 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,774.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $120,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 799,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,114,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $22,926,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

