Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Sells $2,394,656.25 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,394,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,700 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,423 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

