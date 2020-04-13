Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells $67,455.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $67,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,722.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FREQ opened at $15.02 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $464.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

