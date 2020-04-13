Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$232,552.20 in Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total transaction of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,209,271.44.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$41.00 on Monday. Dollarama Inc has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$52.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.