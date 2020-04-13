Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $177,140.00 in Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $177,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.53.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

