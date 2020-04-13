Insider Selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CFO Sells $1,812,500.00 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Power also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $148.29 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $152.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

