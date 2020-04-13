Insider Selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells $3,625,000.00 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

NYSE:DLR opened at $148.29 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,399,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

