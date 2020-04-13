Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $18,039,000.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $18,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,784.80.

On Monday, March 23rd, George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,685,141.90.

On Friday, March 20th, George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26.

On Monday, February 10th, George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $139,468.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $58.15 on Monday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion and a PE ratio of -46.15.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

