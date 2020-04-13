Insider Selling: Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Sells $237,979.84 in Stock

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

