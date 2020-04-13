Insider Selling: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,053.00 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $13,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bryan Ezralow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 25th, Bryan Ezralow sold 1,200 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $6,840.00.

NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.34 on Monday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.