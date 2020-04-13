Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $288,920.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $288,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,206.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

