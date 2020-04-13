Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Sells $13,200.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.