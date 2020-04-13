Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells $26,400.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,047,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMK opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

