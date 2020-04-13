Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells $26,400.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,047,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:AMK opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
