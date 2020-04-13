Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $56,142.60 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $56,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $68,298.27.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

