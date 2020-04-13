Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Sells $513,480.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $88.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.91. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

