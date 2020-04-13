Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Buys $14,019.82 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $14,019.82. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,235,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,612,777.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $26,107.58.

On Friday, April 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,056 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $20,726.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,565.88.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $10,687.56.

On Thursday, March 26th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $18,605.60.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $20,251.48.

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,259 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $6,131.33.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,518 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,356.18.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,948 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $19,781.08.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,943 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,159.55.

TIPT stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $185.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.36. Tiptree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $208.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIPT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $6,363,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

