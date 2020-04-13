Insider Buying: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO Acquires $13,066.30 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan acquired 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $13,066.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John D. Sheehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, John D. Sheehan purchased 469 shares of Terex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $13,071.03.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Terex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 808,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

