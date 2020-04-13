Insider Buying: Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Acquires 66,000 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$75,108.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,083 shares in the company, valued at C$480,330.45.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 million and a PE ratio of 140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.74.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$758.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SES shares. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.24.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

