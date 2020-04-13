Insider Buying: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Insider Acquires $150,614.20 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

