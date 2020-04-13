Insider Buying: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Purchases $73,500.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Gregory M. Spierkel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 437,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

