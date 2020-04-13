Insider Buying: BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) EVP Purchases $37,900.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho purchased 10,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.00 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9,229.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

