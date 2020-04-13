Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Purchases $16,520.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Theodore J. Gaasche acquired 4,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $16,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,730.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $4.38 on Monday. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.
