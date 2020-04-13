Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Purchases $16,520.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Theodore J. Gaasche acquired 4,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $16,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,730.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $4.38 on Monday. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,981 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 2.31% of AMREP worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.