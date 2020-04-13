Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,626,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,922,062. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.