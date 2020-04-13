INO COIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $488,960.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $287.55 million and approximately $488,960.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00023745 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02757604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00205608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

