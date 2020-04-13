Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) versus Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Critical Survey

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Solutions & Support has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zscaler has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innovative Solutions & Support and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions & Support 11.26% 5.71% 5.32% Zscaler -17.70% -13.55% -6.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Solutions & Support and Zscaler’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions & Support $17.57 million 3.26 $1.85 million N/A N/A Zscaler $302.84 million 26.73 -$28.66 million ($0.12) -521.58

Innovative Solutions & Support has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zscaler.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innovative Solutions & Support and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions & Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Zscaler 2 9 10 0 2.38

Zscaler has a consensus target price of $64.37, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Innovative Solutions & Support.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Zscaler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Solutions & Support beats Zscaler on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; and utilities management systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

