Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) COO Sells $57,940.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,098.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $29.46 on Monday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

