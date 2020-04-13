ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.23.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $601.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.42. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 99,317 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $125,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

