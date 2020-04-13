IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

