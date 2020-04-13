Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Up 17.3%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares rose 17.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 125,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 37,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.69.
About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.
