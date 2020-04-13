Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Up 17.3%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares rose 17.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 125,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 37,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

