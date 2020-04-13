Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Icon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $153.41 on Thursday. Icon has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $178.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average is $156.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

