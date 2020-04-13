iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Teleflex (NASDAQ:TFX) Head to Head Survey

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

iCAD has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iCAD and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 1 7 1 3.00

iCAD currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.26%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $385.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Teleflex.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -43.24% -92.89% -16.98% Teleflex 17.78% 18.97% 8.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $31.34 million 6.23 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -24.95 Teleflex $2.60 billion 5.82 $461.47 million $11.15 29.20

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teleflex beats iCAD on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

