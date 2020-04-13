IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Brokerages

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAA. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. 936,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,906. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $51.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.