Hydro Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,505.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $10,505.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, Bancor Network and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.59 or 0.04318749 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009775 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HADAX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bgogo and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.