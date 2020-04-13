Hydro (HYDRO) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox and DEx.top. During the last week, Hydro has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $553,384.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.04416158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037458 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009435 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex, BitMart, Fatbtc, IDAX, CoinEx, Upbit, Mercatox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

