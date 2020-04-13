Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) is Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348,259 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for about 1.5% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Huntsman worth $31,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 226,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,106.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.