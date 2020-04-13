Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

