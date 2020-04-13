Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $587,391.49

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $587,391.49 and $44,057.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.02757307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00205871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

