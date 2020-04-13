HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,435.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $1.71 million and $3,435.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.01069407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00245204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00174977 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007530 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00055957 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, HitBTC and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

