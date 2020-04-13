HSBC (LON:HSBA) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 515 ($6.77) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 635 ($8.35).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSBA. Societe Generale lowered HSBC to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised HSBC to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 542.67 ($7.14).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 428.85 ($5.64) on Thursday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 487.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 563.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610 in the last ninety days.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

