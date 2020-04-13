HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLF opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65. HOYA has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $31.51.

