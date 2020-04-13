Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,372,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,166,000 after acquiring an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,895,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,348. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.85.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.