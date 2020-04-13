Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,582,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.80. 88,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

