Howland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,326,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,937,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

