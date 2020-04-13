Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,323. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

