Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.18. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

